Lane of I-79 south to be closed next week in Marion County

File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.
File photo of I-79 in Marion County between mile markers 132 and 133.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One southbound lane of I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as crews prepare for more construction in the area.

According to the West Virginia Department of Highways, one lane southbound from mile marker 133, Kingmont, to mile marker 132, White Hall, will be closed for crews to pave in preparation of phase 2 construction of the Tygart River Bridge.

The closure is set to begin at 6 a.m. on Monday and continue through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said.

The lane closure is expected to create major delays.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kome Asian Buffet opens in Morgantown
A file photo of the busy intersection.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
UPDATE: Mannington fires police officer charged with malicious assault
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Former W.Va. man sentenced for stealing expensive mining equipment

Latest News

Grafton vs Preston Highlights - Flemington Throwback
Grafton vs Preston Highlights - Flemington Throwback
VFW Post 3663 water damage.
VFW Post 3663 Bingo canceled indefinitely due to weather damage
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | January 19, 2023
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | January 19, 2023
Notable education bills considered by House and Senate