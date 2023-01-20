Lane of I-79 south to be closed next week in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One southbound lane of I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as crews prepare for more construction in the area.

According to the West Virginia Department of Highways, one lane southbound from mile marker 133, Kingmont, to mile marker 132, White Hall, will be closed for crews to pave in preparation of phase 2 construction of the Tygart River Bridge.

The closure is set to begin at 6 a.m. on Monday and continue through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said.

The lane closure is expected to create major delays.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

