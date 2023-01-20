New donut shop to replace The Donut Shop in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new donut shop is set to replace The Donut Shop in downtown Buckhannon.

The Donut Spot will reopen in early February, according to a release from Par Mar Stores.

The Donut Spot will be operated by the same company that operates the Par Mar Stores chain.

“When we learned that The Donut Shop planned to close, we knew we had to step in,” said Brian Waugh, Par Mar Stores company president. “We know how much The Donut Shop meant to the residents of Buckhannon and the surrounding areas, so a deal was made for us to be able to operate the location.”

Waugh further said the restaurant will continue to offer donuts, pepperoni rolls and more, according to Waugh.

“We know how much people loved The Donut Shop, and we are sure they will love The Donut Spot just as much,” he said. “We plan no major changes, so we can assure their longtime customers will continue to enjoy the donuts, pepperoni rolls and hot dogs just as they always have. We have made a commitment to the people of the region to continue to provide for them what The Donut Shop always has — delicious foods, just the way they remember.”

Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner said he sincerely thanks Par Mar Stores for their investment into the community.

“The City of Buckhannon would like to welcome and sincerely thank Par Mar Stores for their investment in our community. After speaking with corporate leadership, I am confident that their business plan matches the core values of our community,” Skinner said. “They want to be a part of the Buckhannon and Upshur County culture. This business has been woven into our cultural fabric for decades. No matter where you travel, when you say you are from Buckhannon, someone will talk about the famous donuts and pepperoni rolls. Those foods are staples here. The city has been committed to helping to facilitate an opportunity for the business to remain an integral part of the community. We are excited that Buckhannon’s famous donuts and pepperoni rolls are back!”

Both the dining area and drive-thru will reopen for customers.

The Donut Spot is located at 51 North Locust St. in Buckhannon.

