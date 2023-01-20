Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ

GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail.

Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement.

The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.

5 News asked but did not receive answers to questions about what the inmates may overdosed on, their health status, how they obtained the substance, whether any steps have been taken to prevent future overdoses, and whether there have been any other overdoses at the facility this week.

The spokesman said no further information would be released pending an ongoing investigation by the Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitations and West Virginia State Police.

On Sunday, seven inmates were hospitalized in a similar situation at Southern Regional Jail.

