Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ

NCRJ
NCRJ(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail.

Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement.

The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.

5 News asked but did not receive answers to questions about what the inmates may overdosed on, their health status, how they obtained the substance, whether any steps have been taken to prevent future overdoses, and whether there have been any other overdoses at the facility this week.

The spokesman said no further information would be released pending an ongoing investigation by the Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitations and West Virginia State Police.

On Sunday, seven inmates were hospitalized in a similar situation at Southern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kome Asian Buffet opens in Morgantown
A file photo of the busy intersection.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
UPDATE: Mannington fires police officer charged with malicious assault
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Former W.Va. man sentenced for stealing expensive mining equipment

Latest News

WVa governor’s family coal firm agrees to reclaim mines
A fire consumed the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County on Jan. 11.
Stolen hot dog statue returned to WVa restaurant owner
West Virginia ban on minors’ gender-affirming care advances
Trucking company sued over chemical spill into WVa creek