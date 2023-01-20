Proposed bill would help small businesses affected by the pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House bill 2030 is known as the “West Virginia small business covid relief act”.

It was introduced by Cabell County delegate Sean Hornbuckle.

The bill would allow small businesses to receive grants of up to $25 thousand to help them get back on their feet.

Applicants will be subject to review to decide how much the business needs.

Solaris Carbelli helps out at several businesses in Weston.

She said business hasn’t been the same since the pandemic.

They’re still feeling the impact of it, and she said extra money from the bill would be a big help.

“We would be able to put it towards advertising. Maybe getting our voice out there more. Just being like hi we’re still here we haven’t gone anywhere in the community.”

The funds would come from federal relief money issued to West Virginia.

In order to qualify, a business can’t make more than $3 million in a year.

The grant must be used specifically for the business.

The bill is still working its way through the legislature.

