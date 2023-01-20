Snow, gusty winds today, quiet day tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will push through today, and we’ll also see gusty winds at times, especially in the mountain counties. Find out how much snow is expected for today, and what next week will be like, in the video here!

A low-pressure system lifted rain showers into our area before pushing them east yesterday, and today, the back end of the system will push in, bringing snow showers and even some gusty winds. Most of the snow showers and flurries will be in the mountain counties, as moisture is forced to interact with the higher terrain. The mountains will also see gusty winds of 40 mph at times during the morning and afternoon hours. This could blow around unsecured objects and cause issues with tree branches and power lines. So the National Weather Service has the mountain counties under a Wind Advisory until the late-afternoon to evening hours. In the lowlands, a few snow showers may push in, but not much accumulation is expected. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-30s. Then overnight, in the lowlands, most of the snow showers will be gone, leaving behind snow flurries. In the mountain, we’ll still see snow shower activity, but winds will settle down. Skies will be cloudy, with light winds and lows in the mid-to-upper-20s. Tomorrow, any leftover snow shower and flurry activity in the mountains should end by late-morning to early-afternoon, leaving total snow accumulations of 2″ to 4″ in the mountains, and less than an inch in the lowlands, and also leaving cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-30s, slightly below average for January. Then around Sunday afternoon, a low-pressure system will lift moisture into West Virginia, resulting in widespread rain in the lowlands. So don’t put away the umbrellas yet. Since the highlands will be close to the freezing point, we’ll likely see rain and a wintry mix in the highlands, with most of the wintry mix concentrated in the highest ridges. As the system lifts northeast on Monday, snow showers push into our area, so we will see some snow accumulation. Then towards the middle of next week, another low-pressure system will lift into our area, bringing rain and snow showers to our area. There is uncertainty with this system so we’re watching carefully. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s. In short, today will be chilly, with snow showers, then more precipitation chances are expected next week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Scattered flurries and snow showers throughout the day. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 15-25 mph. High: 43.

Tonight: Snow showers and flurries pushing in at times, with most of them coming during the late-evening hours. Otherwise, expect cloudy skeis. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 29.

Saturday: Cloudy skies. High: 40.

Sunday: Steady rain throughout the afternoon and evening hours, with a few wintry mix showers in the highlands. High: 42.

