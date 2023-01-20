Students involved in crash near North Marion High School

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna Heston said the students involved in the crash have been assessed and are okay.

Dr. Heston further said Principal DeVaul, the assistant principal and the school’s PRO were on the scene immediately.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The driver of the other car involved has been assessed and is “doing well,” Dr. Heston said.

Rt. 250, Husky Highway, was shut down where the accident took place for about an hour, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

