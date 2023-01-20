Test

WDTV Facebook logo for CTV/App
WDTV Facebook logo for CTV/App(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Test

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kome Asian Buffet opens in Morgantown
A file photo of the busy intersection.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
UPDATE: Mannington fires police officer charged with malicious assault
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Former W.Va. man sentenced for stealing expensive mining equipment

Latest News

Grafton vs Preston Highlights - Flemington Throwback
Grafton vs Preston Highlights - Flemington Throwback
VFW Post 3663 water damage.
VFW Post 3663 Bingo canceled indefinitely due to weather damage
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | January 19, 2023
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | January 19, 2023
Notable education bills considered by House and Senate