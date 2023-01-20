Trucking company sued over chemical spill into WVa creek

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek.

The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into a tributary of Paint Creek, killing more than 30,000 fish. In a news release, the commission said the impact from the spill has been “torturous” for residents.

The lawsuit, which also names the chemical’s manufacturer, seeks a remediation plan within 10 days. The statement said the trucking company, Gadsen, Gaillard and West, proposed a monitoring and containment plan that the commission deemed as insufficient.

The chemical involved is a compound commonly used in cleaning detergents. The spill occurred on the West Virginia Turnpike near Pax. The lawsuit said the truck’s driver was arrested afterward on a drunken driving charge.

West was placed under arrest for DUI and taken to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike office in Beckley to be processed. (West Virginia State Police)

North Charleston, South Carolina-based Gadsen, Gaillard and West could not be reached for comment Thursday. The company did not have a working telephone number.

