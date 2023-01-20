VFW Post 3663 Bingo canceled indefinitely due to weather damage

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - VFW Post 3663 Auxiliary President Kathy Stalnaker and her husband, Post Commander Rex Stalnaker, received an unexpected call on Christmas morning from someone that stopped by the post.

“They had come to check on the post and walked into a flood and many pipes burst,” Kathy said.

She explained the VFW went without heat or water for roughly three weeks. Luckily the heat was restored.

“Probably 15 breaks in the lines that were frozen and burst. So, we ended up with a lot of water damage. We’ve had to take out several sections of the ceiling,” Rex said.

He explained that some places were hit worse than others. The rooms with the most damage were the meeting room, the bathrooms and the honor guard room.

The honor guard room housed all the clothing, shoes and other items necessary for honor guard, leaving everything in that room damaged.

Rex told me they had more people coming to continue working on the building.

“Do some more deconstruction. So, then we can begin reconstruction after that is completed,” he added.

The post known for it’s Bingo games and raffles.

Kathy said their main source of income for the facility other than donations and the fundraisers they hold.

The impact of damage was more than dollar bills.

“They’re like family. We’ve become family. So we miss them. Not just the income, but we miss them, and we wonder about them a lot over the winter. It’s been hard,” she added.

They have received a donation from the DAV of Buckhannon but were still in need of donations to keep the VFW running.

Anyone wanting to mail in a donation could send it to:

PO Box 87 Buckhannon, WV 26201

