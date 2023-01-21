A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday.

Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers.

About 30 expecting mothers attended the baby shower. They each pre-registered and won items like baby formula, diapers, strollers, and even a baby crib.

Some people may be facing tough times financially, so this was a perfect opportunity for the mothers to get free items.

“So many needs nowadays. They have their finances like houses, cars, insurance, and things like that. so why not give back that’s what I’m doing I’m giving back to the people in need.”

They hope to do another community baby shower in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.