Lucky winner wins motorcycle

One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson.
One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson.

Miley Legal Group along with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers sponsor a nationwide giveaway of a motorcycle of the winner’s choice up to $20,000.

Out of the thousands of people who entered nationwide Keith Spangler from Fayetteville, West Virginia won the motorcycle. Many joined to see with pizza and entertainment.

They hope to do the motorcycle giveaway sometime again in 2023.

“We are not sure what shape it’s going to take, but it’s going to be giving away a motorcycle again. We believe in supporting the biker community. It’s a fun activity, hobby, and pastime for all of us to do here in West Virginia. It’s such a beautiful state to ride motorcycles in, so we want to be a part of it,” said Tim Miley.

Miley says please be safe on the roadways and aware of motorcycles.

