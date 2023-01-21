One local couple says it’s never too late to get married

The couple marries at age 75.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Valentine’s Day was a month away. Love was already in the air as Judy and David Smith tied the knot at 75 years old.

A celebration neither thought they would get to experience at this age.

“It feels great. I never thought this was ever going to happen,” Judy said.

They met 40 years ago. However, their love story started in September of 2022.

David explained that it was family that brought them together.

“I moved from Florida to West Virginia, and she’s real good friends with my sister, and we kind of got together that way,” he said.

The two exchanged vows at FOP Restaurant in front of their family and friends.

“You get to our age, you can’t wait, you know, for years to see if you’re correct together. You know you don’t have that much time. So, you have to jump right in and do it,” David explained.

The Smiths were excited to celebrate forever together. No matter how long or how short that would be.

