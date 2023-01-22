Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen.

A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said.

Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the department said.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shoes, a red shirt, and a black jacket.

Poling is described as approximately 5′7″ tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair that is shaved on the sides and long ang shaggy on the top.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the BCSD at 303-457-2352 or Barbour County Communicaation/OEM at 304-457-5167.

Link to photo of Poling HERE.

