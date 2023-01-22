Local 17-year-old ready to compete in Lucas Oil Scholarship Shootout

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local 17-year-old has been chosen to compete in the Lucas Oil Scholarship Shootout in Miami, Florida.

Aidan Goldsmith has only been racing a sprint car for one season now. He got into the sport about 7 months ago and has loved it ever since.

Aidan is the only known 600-sprint car driver in the entire state of West Virginia and has travelled all over to compete. Later this month he will be going to Miami to compete in the Lucas Oil Scholarship Shootout.

Aidan says he can’t wait for this opportunity.

“Just the experience and to see new places and see how the track is. Drive a new car. See how that is.”

He was chosen from over a thousand applicants to compete in the Lucas Oil Scholarship. In just under 6 months Aidan has accomplished a lot. There is over $250,000 in scholarship money and 5 Indy racing opportunities.

“We’ve been driving this car for about 7 months. We got started by, well, my dad has driven late models for quite a while. I have been watching since I was little. In May we watched the world of outlaws race. I saw that and thought it was inspiring. We went and got a car like 2 weeks later.”

Aidan says he is just ready to compete and make the most of this opportunity.

“I think it’s cool to go see new places and do new things. I’m not hidden in the house. I want to go all over and get into this sport. meet new things and see everybody and do everything.”

The Lucas Oil Scholarship shootout is for two days and starts on January 30th.

