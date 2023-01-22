Ronald Edward “Ron” Clark

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ronald “Ron” and “Ronnie”, to his Milton folks, Edward Clark, 70, of Clarksburg, WV, received his ultimate healing January 21st, 2023.Ron was born November 18, 1952, in Milton, WV, where he was raised on John’s Creek. He is the son of the late John Clark Jr. and Margaret Ann Smith-Clark. Ron is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kimberly Sterling-Clark, and his three loving daughters, as he would refer to them, his “big baby” Meaghan Navarini (husband DJ Navarini), his “middle baby” Danika Clark (Muffin McKayla Barrett), and his “little baby” Abbey Clark. He is also survived by one granddaughter, his “littlest baby” Lillie-Rose Navarini. Ron was healed before he would have been able meet the newest family edition Josephine Navarini (April 2023) on the earthly side. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and several aunts and uncles. Ron was a 1970 graduate of Milton High School where he was the kicker of the football team. He enjoyed reminiscing on those days with many of his old teammates. Ron continued his football and academic career at Potomac State, while there he was looked at by Tennessee, Marshall, and West Virginia University, but ultimately graduated in 1972 with a degree in physical education.Ron in his younger years held many types of management positions and in his later years up until retirement he worked mostly as an independent rep of various sales. Ron, for the past five years, was a dialysis patient at Davita in Rose Bud Plaza. He enjoyed going to treatment to see all his girls. He rode the Harrison CountySenior Bus to and from Davita, and he enjoyed chatting with all of his drivers.Ron was a lover of sports, WVU football and basketball, the Tennessee Vols, Coastal Carolina Chants, the Chicago Cubs, and recently said, “don’t count Kansas City out of the Super Bowl yet”, he has also had a long-time love of watching NASCAR. On warm days you could find Ron sitting on the porch singing along to his favorite country songs on WQBE and drinking a cup of coffee. He also enjoyed listening to the Saturday night Grand Ole Opry. Ron enjoyed long conversations on the phone with his cousin Charlotte Smith. You could also find him enjoying calls with the Garys. His childhood friend Gary Hitchcox and lifelong friend Gary Chapman. Ron faced many health battles in the last 3 years of his life, but he was an overcomer. He took everything with great stride and kept going. He was a tough as nails John’s Creek boy.Ron will greatly be missed by all that knew him with his spunky personality and witty humor. He was a good son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. This is just a see you later, until we are reunited with him in Heaven. Where we know he is building a big table to share with everyone he loved.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North View United Methodist Church, 1310 North 19th Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 291 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor John Langenstein presiding. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery on Thursday, January 26th at 12:00 p.m.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

