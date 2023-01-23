Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl

Cindy Miller
Cindy Miller(Barbour County Sheriff's Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl from Barbour County.

Cindy (Lucinda) Miller, of Philippi, was last seen Sunday evening getting into a white four-dour Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate LZV3385, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said.

Miller had left note saying she was going to live with an Amish family in Montana, according to BCSD.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by authorities as 19-year-old Henry Kinsinger of Pennsylvania.

Miller was last seen wearing a light blue Amish dress with a light-colored sweater underneath and white tennis shoes.

She is described as being approximately 5′7″ tall and weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department at 304-457-2352.

