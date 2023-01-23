BCSO: Nearly $3K, 7 firearms, over 200 grams of drugs seized from home

James Golden
James Golden(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office seized several guns, thousands of dollars, and hundreds of grams of drugs from a man’s home on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call involving weapons at a home on Rt. 20 in Barbour County on Sunday, according to a release from the BCSO.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with 60-year-old James Golden.

Witnesses said an argument occurred between Golden and an ex-girlfriend and daughter at the home, deputies said.

Golden allegedly left the home but later returned and shot a firearm while standing in the driveway, forcing the two women inside the home to hide while contacting authorities.

Deputies saw marijuana and firearms “within plain view of deputies” while getting getting information and statements from witnesses, the release said.

The deputies returned with a search warrant and seized seven firearms, $2,992 in cash, a scale and approximately 217.92, or 7.68 ounces, of marijuana, according to the BCSO.

Firearms, cash, scale and drugs seized from a Barbour County home by the Barbour County...
Firearms, cash, scale and drugs seized from a Barbour County home by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office(Facebook: Barbour County Sheriff's Department)

Golden has several charged pending against him, the BCSO says. As of this article’s publication, Golden has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Golden is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbour County Sheriff logo
UPDATE: Barbour County teen found
One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson.
Fayetteville man wins motorcycle
Cindy Miller
Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen...
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor

Latest News

BPD asking for help identifying owner of truck that left scene of crash
Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic coming to Clarksburg
Chad Ashby Ballard
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
Perri Jo DeChristopher
New Mon County Circuit Court judge to be sworn in