BCSO: Nearly $3K, 7 firearms, over 200 grams of drugs seized from home

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office seized several guns, thousands of dollars, and hundreds of grams of drugs from a man’s home on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call involving weapons at a home on Rt. 20 in Barbour County on Sunday, according to a release from the BCSO.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with 60-year-old James Golden.

Witnesses said an argument occurred between Golden and an ex-girlfriend and daughter at the home, deputies said.

Golden allegedly left the home but later returned and shot a firearm while standing in the driveway, forcing the two women inside the home to hide while contacting authorities.

Deputies saw marijuana and firearms “within plain view of deputies” while getting getting information and statements from witnesses, the release said.

The deputies returned with a search warrant and seized seven firearms, $2,992 in cash, a scale and approximately 217.92, or 7.68 ounces, of marijuana, according to the BCSO.

Firearms, cash, scale and drugs seized from a Barbour County home by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook: Barbour County Sheriff's Department)

Golden has several charged pending against him, the BCSO says. As of this article’s publication, Golden has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Golden is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

