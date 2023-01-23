BPD asking for help identifying owner of truck that left scene of crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help to identify the owner of a truck that left the scene of a crash on Monday.

The accident happened on Rt. 50, according to Ofc. Thomas with the BPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thomas by email or at 304-848-6109.

Below are additional photos of the truck provided by the Bridgeport Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.