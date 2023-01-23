Brief dry period Tuesday before more precip Wednesday/Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today saw some light snow showers that accumulated a bit in the mountains. Those showers will be decreasing tonight with a high pressure system moving in, providing a dry day tomorrow with a few clouds lingering. A mixed bag of precipitation then comes in for Wednesday and Thursday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

