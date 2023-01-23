Brief dry period Tuesday before more precip Wednesday/Thursday

Minor snow and ice accumulations are likely in the mountains.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today saw some light snow showers that accumulated a bit in the mountains. Those showers will be decreasing tonight with a high pressure system moving in, providing a dry day tomorrow with a few clouds lingering. A mixed bag of precipitation then comes in for Wednesday and Thursday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

