Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud

Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud
Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud(Picasa | Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud, 80, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 9, 1942, a son of the late Clyde Allen and Eleanor Wallace McCloud. He was married to Janice Eileen McCloud, who preceded him in death on July 3, 2021. Surviving are six children, Eleanor McCloud of Clarksburg, Deborah Hileman and her husband Mark of Georgia, Clyde W. “Wally” McCloud, Jr. of Salem, Steven Loar and his wife, Rocky of Jane Lew, Michael Loar and his wife Michelle of Marshville and Mark Loar of Morgantown; ten grandchildren, Kaitlyn McCloud, Ty McCloud, Valerie Swiger, Brittany Riffle, Mackenzie Purnell, Kimberly Berdon, Ashley Wolfe, Matthew Loar, Meghan Bartley and Alex Loar; 10 great grandchildren, Landon, Kyler, Reagan, Henley, Taron Rose, Mila, Sawyer, Easton, Renley and Killian; and two siblings, Florence Adams of Doddridge County and Dave McCloud of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Steven Hileman. Mr. McCloud was a graduate of Victory High School and was retired from Union Carbide Corporation in the Furnace Control Department.  He was Christian by faith. Wally liked to hunt and was a member of the NRA.  He enjoyed watching football and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt.  He loved his dogs, King and Sammy, and cherished time with his family.   Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Richard Wilson officiating.  Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbour County Sheriff logo
UPDATE: Barbour County teen found
One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson.
Fayetteville man wins motorcycle
Cindy Miller
Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen...
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor

Latest News

Donald “Don” Ira Gay
Donald “Don” Ira Gay
Patricia Ann Clark
Patricia Ann Clark
Ronald Edward “Ron” Clark
Ronald Edward “Ron” Clark
Marilyn Marie Nutter
Marilyn Marie Nutter