Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud, 80, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 9, 1942, a son of the late Clyde Allen and Eleanor Wallace McCloud. He was married to Janice Eileen McCloud, who preceded him in death on July 3, 2021. Surviving are six children, Eleanor McCloud of Clarksburg, Deborah Hileman and her husband Mark of Georgia, Clyde W. “Wally” McCloud, Jr. of Salem, Steven Loar and his wife, Rocky of Jane Lew, Michael Loar and his wife Michelle of Marshville and Mark Loar of Morgantown; ten grandchildren, Kaitlyn McCloud, Ty McCloud, Valerie Swiger, Brittany Riffle, Mackenzie Purnell, Kimberly Berdon, Ashley Wolfe, Matthew Loar, Meghan Bartley and Alex Loar; 10 great grandchildren, Landon, Kyler, Reagan, Henley, Taron Rose, Mila, Sawyer, Easton, Renley and Killian; and two siblings, Florence Adams of Doddridge County and Dave McCloud of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Steven Hileman. Mr. McCloud was a graduate of Victory High School and was retired from Union Carbide Corporation in the Furnace Control Department. He was Christian by faith. Wally liked to hunt and was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt. He loved his dogs, King and Sammy, and cherished time with his family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Richard Wilson officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.