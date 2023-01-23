Donald “Don” Ira Gay, 75, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of his Lord and Savior on January 21, 2023. He passed surrounded by his loving family while under the compassionate care of West Virginia University Medicine Hospice. Donald was born on June 3, 1947, a son of the late Ira Gay and Ruth (Mick) Gay. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Christy Gay; and one brother, Larry J. Gay. On December 25, 1966, Donald married the love of his life, Mary Johnson Gay, who survives. Together they shared 56 wonderful years of marriage. Don is survived by one son, Granville Marcellas “Marc” Gay and wife, Christy; one granddaughter, Marissa Jade Gay; and many special family members and friends who will all miss him dearly. Donald proudly served in the United States Army in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways with several years of service. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing his guitar. He played all types of music but gospel was his favorite. Most of all, Don loved spending time with his family and friends. Donald’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Donald “Don” Ira Gay and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

