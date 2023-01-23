Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is time to start getting ready to do your taxes because tax season starts Monday.

Experts say that things might look a little different this year for many taxpayers.

Most Americans get a federal tax refund every year, and for many, it really helps their finances. That refund may be smaller this year.

Tax experts said that is in part due to the expiration of some tax break enhancements that were in effect this previous tax year.

Also, you should know if you pay later than the April 18 deadline, you may be subject to penalties and interest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbour County Sheriff logo
UPDATE: Barbour County teen found
One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson.
Fayetteville man wins motorcycle
A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen...
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Latest News

Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies...
Spotify latest tech company to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce
Frontline volunteers in eastern Ukraine sacrifice their lives to deliver aid and evacuate...
Ukraine: Volunteers risking their lives to help
The Ukrainian government says that tanks, especially the German-made Leopards, are vital if it...
Poland pushes for more tanks for Ukraine, will seek German OK
Bay Area officials plan to increase security around Lunar New Year events following a mass...
Security increased at Lunar New Year events