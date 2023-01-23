First at 4 Forum: Kayla Kurczak

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kayla Kurczak, a sports manager at The Bridge Sports Complex, joined First at 4 on Monday.

She talked about the fast-growing sport of pickleball, an upcoming cornhole tournament with Healthy Harrison, and how to get involved with other sports at The Bridge.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Miller
Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl
Barbour County Sheriff logo
UPDATE: Barbour County teen found
One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson.
Fayetteville man wins motorcycle
Chad Ashby Ballard
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston

Latest News

Today marks the official start of tax season.
Buckhannon-Upshur HS offering tax prep course
First at 4 Forum: Kirsten Kuniyoshi
First at 4 Forum: Kirsten Kuniyoshi
First at 4 Forum: Kayla Kurczak
First at 4 Forum: Kayla Kurczak
First at 4 Forum: Kristen Kuniyoshi
First at 4 Forum: Kristen Kuniyoshi