First at 4 Forum: Kirsten Kuniyoshi

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kirsten Kuniyoshi with Love at First Bite WV joined First at 4 on Monday.

She talked about gifting homemade desserts for Valentine’s Day, a new product line of “lunchbox cakes” for Love at First Bite WV and upcoming markets she will be at.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

First at 4 Forum: Kayla Kurczak
First at 4 Forum: Kristen Kuniyoshi
