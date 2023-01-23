Forever Stamps are more expensive

The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.(Source: CNN/USPS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forever Stamps now cost a few cents more.

The price of the stamps that never expire went up 3 cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service announced the increase in October.

Other types of shipping also went up.

First-class mail is just over 4% more expensive.

One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents, and domestic postcards are 48 cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbour County Sheriff logo
UPDATE: Barbour County teen found
One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson.
Fayetteville man wins motorcycle
A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen...
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Latest News

One local couple says it’s never too late to get married
‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
Fayetteville man wins motorcycle
Community Baby Shower held for expecting mothers