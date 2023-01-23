Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic coming to Clarksburg

(WNEM)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic will be coming to Clarksburg this weekend.

The PAAC, or Partnership of African American Churches, COVID-19 Surge Testing Team will host the clinic at Kelly Williams Community Center in Clarksburg.

The clinic will be held on Saturday from 12-3 p.m.

All testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials said.

Free testing and vaccination is available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID.

Vaccinations for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.

No insurance is required for the vaccination.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbour County Sheriff logo
UPDATE: Barbour County teen found
One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson.
Fayetteville man wins motorcycle
Cindy Miller
Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen...
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor

Latest News

Chad Ashby Ballard
Harrison County police searching for missing man
Perri Jo DeChristopher
New Mon County Circuit Court judge to be sworn in
One local couple says it’s never too late to get married
‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman