Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic coming to Clarksburg
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic will be coming to Clarksburg this weekend.
The PAAC, or Partnership of African American Churches, COVID-19 Surge Testing Team will host the clinic at Kelly Williams Community Center in Clarksburg.
The clinic will be held on Saturday from 12-3 p.m.
All testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials said.
Free testing and vaccination is available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID.
Vaccinations for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.
No insurance is required for the vaccination.
