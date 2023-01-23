Free COVID-19 testing, vaccine clinic coming to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic will be coming to Clarksburg this weekend.

The PAAC, or Partnership of African American Churches, COVID-19 Surge Testing Team will host the clinic at Kelly Williams Community Center in Clarksburg.

The clinic will be held on Saturday from 12-3 p.m.

All testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis, officials said.

Free testing and vaccination is available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID.

Vaccinations for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.

No insurance is required for the vaccination.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.