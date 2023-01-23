Gov. Justice continues push for income tax cut

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice is continuing his push for an income tax cut.

In a press briefing on Monday, the Governor said he’s ready for West Virginians to see a tax cut.

If the bill passes, residents would see a 30% decrease when filing their income tax return next year.

That would then be followed by a 10% cuts over the following two years.

The proposal cleared the House of Delegates last week, but it’s running into opposition in the Senate.

The pushback has some asking if the governor would consider compromising on a different amount.

Gov. Justice said, “We can phase it 30%, 10%, 10%, or maybe we could change how we phase it, but 50% right now. That’s what I want. No bells and whistles, no squirrel tails or mud flaps. 50% right now.”

Justice said the “unbelievable” economic growth the state has seen warrants the cut.

Opponents have called the proposal unfair, saying it would give larger tax breaks to higher earners.

A plan from state democrats would cut the personal income tax completely for people making less than $80,000 a year.

That includes about 72% of all West Virginians.

