Harrison County police searching for missing man
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen on Friday.
41-year-old Chad Ashby Ballard was reported missing on Monday, according to the HCSO.
Authorities said he was last reported to be in the Stonewood and Anmoore area around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Burton by email or at 304-423-7774.
