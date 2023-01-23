Harrison County police searching for missing man

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen on Friday.

41-year-old Chad Ashby Ballard was reported missing on Monday, according to the HCSO.

Authorities said he was last reported to be in the Stonewood and Anmoore area around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Burton by email or at 304-423-7774.

