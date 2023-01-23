MCSO asking for help identifying man involved with breaking-and-entering

MCSO asking for help identifying man involved with breaking-and-entering
(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man involved with a breaking-and-entering crime.

The MCSO says the man pictured above was involved in a breaking-and-entering on Monday at Kinder Haus Child Care Center.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to contact the MCSO at 304-291-7260.

