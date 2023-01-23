New Mon County Circuit Court judge to be sworn in

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Later this week, a Monongalia County prosecutor with decades of experience will be sworn in as a new Circuit Court judge.

Perri Jo DeChristopher will be sworn in as a judge in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit of Monongalia County at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27, according to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

The ceremony will be held in Courtroom 3 in the Monongalia County Judicial Center in Morgantown. Senior Status Circuit Judge Robert B. Stone will deliver the oath of office.

On December 20, Governor Jim Justice appointed her to the bench to replace Judge Phillip D. Gaujot, who retired December 31.

DeChristopher was in her second term as Monongalia County Prosecutor when she was appointed. She was previously an assistant prosecutor in Harrison and Monongalia Counties.

She has a 1991 bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and a 1994 degree from West Virginia University College of Law.

She has served on numerous boards and committees and was President of the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Association from 2018 to 2020.

