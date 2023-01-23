Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Police are seeking help in locating a missing Tazewell County man, last seen at New People’s Bank in Princeton, W.Va..

36-year-old Dwayne Anthony Palmer is said to be 6′2″ tall, weighing 175 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at New People’s Bank in Princeton.

Anyone with information on Palmer’s location is urged to contact Tazewell County Dispatch at (276) 988-6045 or the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 922-0266.

