Precipitation chances, cool temperatures this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will push through today, with most of the snow accumulation in the mountain counties. After today, cool temperatures will stick around for most of this week. As for when more precipitation chances are expected, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system lifted moisture lifted rain showers into West Virginia yesterday, and now the back end of the system is dragging cooler air from the northwest into our region today, turning any leftover rain into snow showers. So during the morning and afternoon hours, snow showers will push through West Virginia. Most of the stronger snow showers will be in the highlands, due to moisture interacting with the higher terrain, but the lowlands will see stray snow showers and flurries and little accumulation. Most of the snow flurries and showers should end after 6 PM, and by that time, we’re looking at less than an inch of snow in the lowlands and 3 to 6 inches of snow in the mountain counties, especially in the highest ridges. This could cause slick roads at times, so the National Weather Service has a few mountain counties under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM today. Besides that, temperatures will stay in the mid-30s, and winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph. Then overnight, a high-pressure system pushes southwest of West Virginia, leading to partly clear skies, light winds, and lows in the upper-20s. Skies will still be partly cloudy tomorrow afternoon, with light southwest winds and temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s. Then on Wednesday morning, another low-pressure system will lift in from the southwest into our region. Because temperatures will be at or below-freezing at first, precipitation starts as snow. Then the snow lifts northeast of us later in the morning, transitioning to rain showers and temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s by the afternoon. The back end of the system then pushes in on Thursday morning, dropping temperatures back into the 30s and turning leftover rain into snow showers. Those snow showers will last until Thursday evening in the lowlands and Thursday night to Friday morning in the mountains, due to moisture interacting with the higher terrain. Thereafter, expect a cool, dry weekend, with highs in the 30s. In short, snow showers will push through the mountains today, and more rain and snow showers, along with cool temperatures, are expected later this week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Snow showers will push through the lowlands during the morning and early-afternoon, ending by mid-afternoon. It’s not until the evening hours that snow showers end in the mountains as well. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 36.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 43.

Wednesday: Starting out as wintry mix and even snow showers in the early-to-mid-morning hours. Then we transition to rain showers and cloudy skies in the afternoon. Southeast winds of 10-15 mph. High: 53.

