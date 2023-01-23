West Virginia receives funding for juvenile justice system

(KMVT-NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is getting more than $620,000 to help kids who are incarcerated and prevent others from entering the criminal justice system, two U.S. senators announced.

“It’s important that we do all we can to make sure people feel safe and support efforts that help prevent crime in the first place,” Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said in a press release. “This funding does just that by focusing on building that trust by helping young West Virginians stay away from crime and to help their communities.”

Capito made the announcement last week with Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. The two West Virginia senators sit together on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The U.S. Department of Justice funding will support nine program areas within West Virginia’s juvenile justice system. They include community-based programs; programs designed to prevent and reduce hate crimes committed by juveniles; projects designed to protect juvenile civil rights; programs designed to provide mental health services for incarcerated juveniles; and programs to address the disproportionate number of youth members of minority groups who enter the juvenile justice system.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbour County Sheriff logo
UPDATE: Barbour County teen found
One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson.
Fayetteville man wins motorcycle
A man in North Carolina was arrested after leading police on a chase while driving a stolen...
VIDEO: Man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen John Deere tractor
Krista Brunecz
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Latest News

Cindy Miller
Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl
One local 17-year-old has been chosen to compete in the Lucas Oil Scholarship Shootout in...
Local 17-year-old ready to compete in Lucas Oil Scholarship Shootout
Barbour County Sheriff logo
UPDATE: Barbour County teen found
A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday.
Community Baby Shower held for expecting mothers