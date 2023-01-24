28 bands set to attend worldwide band competition in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The World Association of Marching Show Bands, or WAMSB, is only six months away from being held in downtown Buckhannon.

Event officials said the 2023 competition will feature 28 bands from 18 countries with thousand of visitors set to visit the city.

The competition will take place from July 17-24.

Bands will be competing for the title of world champion in several disciplines of music, including marching performance, drumline, symphonic, percussion, and auxiliary dance.

“Our host committee has been working hard for the last two years to prepare for the arrival of our visitors and now only months remain until event week,” said Randy Sanders, WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee president. “This competition will bring the world’s most talented acts and thousands of spectators to Buckhannon.”

Sanders said 23 bands will be competing in the competition and five bands will be featured as entertainment exhibition bands.

The competing bands include the following:

From Canada Calgary Round-Up Band Calgary Stetson Show Band Calgary Stampede Showband

From Colombia Gran Formation Drum & Bugle Corps

From Costa Rica Banda Municipal de Pococi

From Czech Republic Městský Dechový Orchestr Cheb

From El Salvador Boinas Verdes Music Band Malissori Marching Band

From Germany Spielmannszug Hattstedt e.V

From Honduras Chorotegas Latin Band Banda Juvenil Filarmonía Lobos Music Band Bethel Marching Band

From Nigeria Oluwaseyi Stars International Band

From Poland Orkiestra Grandioso Radom Wood and Brass Marching Band

From Switzerland Showband Les Armourins and Showband.ch

From Taiwan Chien Kuo High School Marching Band

From United States Rogues Hollow Regiment Drum & Bugle Corps Green Beret Marching Band Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs

From Venezuela Banda Show Francisco de Miranda



The exhibition bands are the following:

Africa’s African Marching Band

Chile’s Husares de la Muerte

Hong Kong’s the twistmen.winds

Ireland’s Crumlin Community Band

Sweden’s Engelholm Marching Band

“Bands and visitors will be spread out in various locations throughout the region as Buckhannon cannot accommodate everyone. This will give participants and their guests a chance to explore the state’s offerings,” Sanders said.

West Virginia stands to reap unique, long-lasting benefits because of the international competition, officials said. Visitors to the state will give officials a reason to engage international entities, dignitaries, and others about the potential for long-term tourism, economic development, and investment opportunities, Sanders said.

“Highlighting West Virginia’s successful tourism industry, favorable economic climate and utilizing the competition to strengthen relationships between our leaders and foreign neighbors can create lasting benefits in West Virginia for generations,” said Sanders. “The impacts ascend the excitement of the competition, and I am thrilled these benefits will ripple from Buckhannon to our neighboring counties and across the state.”

According to Sanders, WAMSB officials have traveled across the state for meetings with elected officials, economic development authorities, chambers of commerce and other entities to help prepare for the event’s influx of visitors.

“It has been an honor to have met with and educated our partners on the various benefits of the WAMSB 2023 Competition.” Sanders said. “I want to personally thank them for the relationships we have established, which will help us showcase the best of West Virginia and prepare everyone for this excellent opportunity,”

The organization has been raising funds to help ensure the one-of-a-kind event is a success.

The competitions and performances will take place at West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Ross Stadium, and events are scheduled to take place throughout the week.

This event will mark only the second time in 26 years that the United States has hosted the competition.

