After today, rain and snow make a return!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be partly sunny, with temperatures around average for this time of year. Then after today, expect a mixed bag of precipitation for tomorrow, which may interrupt your commute. Find out more in the video here!

A high-pressure system is pushing dry, stable air into West Virginia today, leading to partly sunny skies, light westerly winds and temperatures in the low-to-mid-40s (within range for this time of year). Clouds will build back in during the overnight hours, and around that time, winds will be light, with temperatures in the low-30s. Then around 5 AM tomorrow morning, a low-pressure system lifts through the central US, pushing some precipitation towards North-Central West Virginia. Because temperatures will be close to the freezing point, precipitation will start out as wintry mix and even some snow, which may lead to snow accumulation in the northern counties of our region, as well as the mountain counties. The snow may lift out of the lowlands and precipitation may transition over to rain showers by mid-morning, but we’ll still see some wintry mix in the mountains until about midday. This may result in slick spots on some roads, so we’re watching carefully. Thereafter, skies will stay cloudy, with isolated to scattered rain showers pushing through at times. We’ll also see wind gusts above 30 mph at times during the afternoon and evening hours. Combined with southerly winds of 10-15 mph and temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s, tomorrow afternoon will be mild and gray. Then overnight into Thursday morning, cooler air will flow in from the northwest, turning any leftover moisture into snow showers. These snow showers will stick around and produce snow accumulations up until Friday morning, with most of the snowfall totals in the mountain counties. This could cause slick roads in some areas, so you may want to give yourself extra time on the commute. Those snow showers end by Friday morning, and thereafter, the weekend will be relatively quiet, with cloudy skies, a slight chance of precipitation, and temperatures in the 40s. Then rain chances return on Sunday. In short, today will be the nicest day of the week, and thereafter, cool temperatures and rain and snow chances will stick around for most of the week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 44.

Tonight: Cloudy skies overnight, with wintry mix, and even snow showers lifting in early-morning tomorrow. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Wintry mix tomorrow morning, transitioning to rain showers in the later morning and afternoon hours. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy. Southeast winds of 10-15 mph. High: 55.

Thursday: Cloudy skies, with snow showers pushing through at times (mostly in the highlands). Westerly winds of 10-20 mph. High: 37.

