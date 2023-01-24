Bill allowing concealed carry on some campuses passes Senate, heads to House

(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill that would allow people who have a state concealed-carry license to bring their weapons on campus at public universities has passed the Senate.

Senate Bill 10, also known as the Campus Self-Defense Act, passed the Senate on Tuesday by a vote of 29-4. Sen. Caputo (D-Marion) opposed the bill with Sen. Plymale (D-Wayne), Sen. Woelfel (D-Cabell) and Sen. Maroney (R-Marshall). Sen. Boley (R-Pleasants) was absent for the vote.

While supporters of the bill said it allows students to act in self-defense, opponents said their concerns lie in students with mental health issues or who may be at an increased risk of suicide.

WVU President Gordon Gee and Marshall University President Brad Smith have both expressed opposition to the bill.

They said in a letter to the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee, “We believe that our boards of governors are best suited to decide whether guns should be permitted on campus. We therefore do not support statewide campus carry.”

If the bill is passed, it would take effect on July 1, 2024 and allow concealed carry of handguns on campuses for those with permits.

The measure does include a number of exceptions for events with more than 1,000 spectators, campus daycares and residence halls.

The bill also requires schools to provide a safe for those weapons in residence halls.

The bill now heads to the House.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Ashby Ballard
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
Cindy Miller
Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl
Travis Blake
Man fires gun near several homes, threatens to kill officers, police say
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
James Golden
BCSO: Nearly $3K, 7 firearms, over 200 grams of drugs seized from home

Latest News

WAMSB competition
28 bands set to attend worldwide band competition in Buckhannon
Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort
West Virginia Senate passes mandate on rape kit training
Bob Huggins Fish Fry
Charles Barkley is scheduled guest at Bob Huggins fish fry