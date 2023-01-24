Bridgeport residents to see changes to their water bill in April

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council covered a variety of topics at its council meeting.

Council voted in favor of an ordinance that raised water rates in the city.

However, customers will not see this on their bill until April.

The increase comes as the city purchased its water from the Clarksburg Water Board, which recently had its own rate hike.

It was estimated that the water bill will be $3 - $4 more per month.

The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow the fire department to charge for the use of its services.

However, it would have a $500 cap to start. The charge would be billed to insurance in most cases with few exceptions.

City Manager Brian Newton explained what this charge does.

“This puts some of the burdens of the cost normally always worn by the taxpayers. To take some of the burdens of the cost back on the users,” he said.

Council also voted in favor of a change order with Fairchance Construction Company for the fire department renovation project.

These changes would cost $296,786.80.

This included additional slab excavation, flood mitigation, and additional security access controls.

Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said things came up that they couldn’t anticipate before construction started.

“Once they looked and took apart. I mean, some of the doors we’re not able to reuse. They’re old. They’ve been there. They are the original doors. You know, so, there is things like that. That they’re getting into that really should just be upgraded,” Kerr added.

Newton said the money would come from a second contingency from the fire department funds.

