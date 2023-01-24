Buckhannon police searching for missing man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for help to find a man missing for more than a week.

According to the BPD, Christopher Wayne Cochran was last seen leaving St. Joseph’s Hospital on Jan. 16 and was last heard from just before 9 p.m.

He has not been seen or heard from since, authorities said.

Cochran was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a green jacket and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buckhannon Police Department by email or by phone at 304-472-5723. You can also contact the Upshur County Communications Center at 304-472-9550 or the tip line at 304-473-1001.

Below is a Facebook post from the BPD with an additional photo of Cochran.

