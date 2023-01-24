Charles M. Pratt, Jr., 98 of Bridgeport, passed away Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, in the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born in Salem on July 17, 1924, a son of the late Charles M. Pratt and Eva Mae (Wise) Pratt. On May 13, 1946, he married Betty Louise (Criss) Pratt, who preceded him in death on June 12, 2019, after 73 years of marriage. He is survived by two sons, Marshall Pratt and his wife Rosalyn of West End, NC; and Robert “Bob” Pratt and his wife Joyce of Shinnston; four grandchildren, Mike Pratt and his wife Maggie of McLean, VA; Julie Pratt Dutchess and her husband Matt of Sanford, NC; Shana Pratt Dalton and her husband Jason of Shinnston; and Jimmy Pratt and his companion April of Wilsonburg; three great-grandchildren, Mason and Marshall Pratt and Colton Dutchess; and a sister, Wilma Lou Devine of Marietta, GA; and several nieces and nephews; and a special friend and caregiver, Christine Ashley. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Utter and her husband Garth; Stella Hickman and her husband Chester; and his brother-in-law, Bill Devine. Charles graduated from Bristol High School. He served in the US Army for three years during World War II, and two years during the Korean War. For serving in World War II, he received the American Theater Ribbon; the Victory Medal; and Good Conduct Medal. For service in the Korean War, he received the Korean Service Medal w/2 Bronze Stars and the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon. He was a member of Elks Lodge #482; American Legion Post 13; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9151; the Grand Lodge of WV A.F & A.M. Hermon Lodge No. 6, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He was an accountant with Hope Natural Gas Company, retiring after 38 ½ years of service. He was a member of Duff Street United Methodist Church. Condolences to the Pratt Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. with James R. Malick presiding. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace, Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, where Military Funeral Honors will be provided by the Harrison County Honor Guard and the WV Army National Guard Honor Guard. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

