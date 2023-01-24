Diana J. Watkins Frye

Diana J. Watkins Frye
Diana J. Watkins Frye(Diana J. Watkins Frye)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Diana J. Watkins Frye, 69, East View, passed away on Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, in the United Hospital Center.  She was born in Clarksburg on October 20, 1953, a daughter of the late Edwin Keith Watkins, Sr., and the late Betty Marie (Smith) Wolfe. On June 26, 1971, she married George William Frye, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2005. She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Frye Herrod, Anmoore; and her son, Jason W. Frye and his wife Bridget of East View; five grandchildren, George Herrod, Grayson Herrod, Geneva Herrod, Krys Shreve, and Danielle Shreve; 3 great-grandchildren; Lliam Williams, Roman Shreve, and Reese Shreve. She was also preceded in death by her twin brother, Keith “Junior” Watkins. Diana was a graduate of R-W High School, Class of 1971.  She had worked as a packing clerk at Tupperware, and was previously a bartender at Calvin’s Lounge. She loved to play bingo, and used to enjoy bowling.  She enjoyed babysitting and her two dogs, Eddy and Lucy. Condolences to the Frye Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com A gathering of family and friends will be held at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m., where a time of sharing memories will be held at 7 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Ashby Ballard
UPDATE: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
Cindy Miller
Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl
Travis Blake
Man fires gun near several homes, threatens to kill officers, police say
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
James Golden
BCSO: Nearly $3K, 7 firearms, over 200 grams of drugs seized from home

Latest News

Charles M. Pratt, Jr.
Charles M. Pratt, Jr.
Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess
Marilyn Marie (Parrill) Hess
Donald “Don” Ira Gay
Donald “Don” Ira Gay
Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud
Clyde Wallace “Wally” McCloud