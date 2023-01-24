First at 4 Forum: Jamie Summerlin

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jamie Summerlin with the Chocolate, Wine and Shine Festival joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about the upcoming Chocolate, Wine and Shine Festival in Morgantown, how all three of those combine for a unique festival, and how many vendors will be there.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

