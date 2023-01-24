Governor announces improvements to protective services agencies

Gov. unveils new initiative to strengthen protective services
Gov. unveils new initiative to strengthen protective services(West Virginia Public Broadcasting)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is moving forward with a series of continued improvements to Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services and Youth Services.

Each of these agencies will see a 20% increase in starting salaries. Anyone already working in these agencies who falls below the new salary classification will be immediately brought up to the new salary classifications.

“We all know that child welfare has been at the forefront of the issues facing DHHR and we have doubled down on our efforts on recruitment and retention,” said Gov. Justice. “These workers face extremely difficult challenges in their daily work and we need to ensure that they know that we support them in the important work they do to serve the families of West Virginia.”

Gov. Justice announced within the first 12 months up to $10 million into Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services and Youth Services.

Additional improvements include:

  • Modifying the current retention bonus to a 10% increase to the base salary for those employees who experience their second- and fourth-year work anniversaries and a 5% increase to the base salary for those employees who experience their sixth- and eighth-year work anniversaries. This retention plan will apply retroactively to current employees to their benefit.
  • Establishing a special hiring rate of $50,000 for CPS workers in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties to be more competitive with the surrounding states.
  • Increasing Youth Services classification to the same pay grade as CPS workers.
  • Creating 27 new full-time positions as paraprofessional staff to support field staff with administrative functions (coordinating travel and paperwork) that can take away time for actual casework.
  • Creating 10 new full-time positions for policy and licensing to support the increase in licensing/policy reviews and investigations at residential treatment providers, both in-state and out-of-state.
  • Purchasing tablets for field staff to access West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH), DHHR’s online eligibility system, in the field to help families enroll in and apply for services.
  • Installing Wi-fi in all county offices.

