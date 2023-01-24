Mixed bag of precipitation overtakes NCWV for Wednesday and Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Early tomorrow morning, precipitation will push into NCWV. This will be as rain for most, but snow or sleet for others, especially in the higher elevations, where ice accumulations of a few tenths of an inch are possible. The afternoon looks to be calmer, but overnight, the back end of the system pushes snow showers along the western slopes of the mountains, and those mountains will aid in feeding our area with light snow showers through Thursday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

