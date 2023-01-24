Morgantown residents concerned about rising violent crime

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A recent string of gun crimes in Morgantown has some residents and students concerned it may be a dangerous trend.

The latest of these crimes involves someone being shot late Monday night on Grant Ave. Morgantown police are currently investigating this incident.

Grant Ave. is a street in the Sunnyside area many WVU students call home.

WVU Senior Jacob Wurtz said it was an intense situation.

“So we were just hanging out at my friends at her house, and I just heard a loud crack. We thought it was fireworks, and then we heard another. It was definitely not fireworks, so we just looked around, heard everything. There were police cars, helicopters and everything last night,” Wurtz said.

Right after the shooting was reported, WVU’s Alert System sent out a push alert telling students to stay inside.

Vaneesa Franciosa, another senior at WVU, said she made sure everything, including her dog, was locked up.

“It definitely didn’t sound like a firework, and we got the alerts right after. I just made sure everything was locked up and my dog was locked up in my room with me. Just tried to keep everyone that was inside, inside and everyone that was outside, outside,” Franciosa said.

People were on the lookout for a white Mercedes, and authorities are still investigating.

About an hour after the incident, the all-clear was given with one person sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One lifelong Morgantown resident, Olivia Monteleone, said violent crime has been getting out of control.

“They’ve been sending out so many alerts recently. They’ve been way more common than before. It never used to be like this,” Monteleone said.

Monteleone said students have been using social media to keep each other informed about what they’ve been seeing and hearing to stay safe.

This is at least the fifth person injured from a shooting near WVU since September. That is without accounting for other reports of shots fired where no one was hurt.

As of this article’s publication, the Morgantown Police Department was not available for an interview for this report.

