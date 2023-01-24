MPD: 3 men arrested for breaking into woman’s apartment

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men have been arrested after the Morgantown Police Department says they broke into a woman’s apartment early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a burglary-in-progress call on the 700 block of Snider St. around 1:45 Tuesday morning, according to a release from the MPD.

A woman said she was entering her apartment when three men shoved her and entered the home, locking the door behind them, the release says.

MPD officers arrived on the scene within two minutes of the 911 call and saw a man trying to leave the apartment through a rear window. When officers told him to exit the home, he allegedly went back inside and refused to come out.

Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist and set up a perimeter around the building while remaining officers entered the apartment to locate the suspects, the release says.

Once inside, three suspects were located and ultimately arrested.

24-year-old Anthony Quinn, of Grafton, 36-year-old Andrew Keith, of Morgantown, and 22-year-old Nicholas Walker, of Sissonville, were all arrested and charged with one count of burglary.

Authorities said additional weapons and controlled substance violations are also pending.

As of this article’s publication, all three suspects are awaiting arraignment in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

