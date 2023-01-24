Philippi receives historic grant for water reservoir

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Philippi is celebrating a historic grant.

Philippi has received the largest grant the city has ever seen, $10 million to be exact.

That money will go towards the construction of a water reservoir to serve as a secondary water supply. The total project will cost about $15 million.

Officials said having the reservoir will help in several ways.

“The City of Philippi provides 80% of the water to Barbour County, and we pull out of the Tygart River. If the Tygart River becomes too low or contaminated, we have no other backup supply. With this reservoir, we will be able to gravity-feed water into our water plant and continue to provide water for 80% of the county,” said City Manager Jeremy Drennen.

The project could take anywhere from three to five years and will encompass about 80 acres. It’s something that’s been on the city’s to-do list for more than a decade.

“This project has been 15 years in the making. It always came down to environmental challenges and funding issues. We passed through the environmental issues, but funding came down to it. This project has increased in cost over the years, especially with COVID. Now with this amount of funding we are able to get this 10 million. This project is finally going to become a reality after the 15 years.”

The city’s hope is to start work as soon as possible.

