Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A rising country music star will be performing at Stonewall Resort next month.

Chris Ruediger, one of Nashville’s hottest rising acts, will be performing on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Ruediger has nearly four million streams on Spotify, 5.7 million likes on TikTok, and a single topping the iTunes Country Chart.

“It’s exciting to bring a rising start like Chris Ruediger to Stonewall Resort for an up close and intimate event,” said Andre’ D’Amour, General Manager at Stonewall Resort. “I’d encourage those interested to get their tickets quickly as the show is sure to sell out.”

D’Amour noted that Ruediger draws inspiration from musicians like Sam Hunt, Randy Travis, John Mayer, and Ed Sheeran.

His single, “Good Till It Wasn’t”, landed at No. 12 on the ‘all genre’ iTunes chart, above the likes of Billie Eilish, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and more.

The concert will take place at 8pm in the Stonewall Ballroom. The first 100 tickets sold include 1 complimentary signature cocktail in TJ Muskies after the show ends.

Individual tickets to the show are available for $50 per person. Overnight packages that include a ticket to the performance are also available.

For additional information or to make reservations, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400 or click here.

