TSA stops man with loaded gun at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport stopped him with a loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Monday.

The .45 caliber handgun the Clay County man had was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon from the him.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, officials said the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

“Individuals who want to bring their guns with them when they fly need to pack them properly in their checked luggage, and declare them at their airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to firearms during a flight,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Any time dangerous items are presented in the screening checkpoint, we have serious safety concerns for all in the area, and the resolution disrupts the process for the passengers waiting behind the offender.”

Last month TSA announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

This was the second firearm caught by TSA at Yeager Airport. Six firearms were caught last year.

