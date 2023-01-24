Woman charged with taking over $23K from elderly grandmother with dementia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Upshur County after officers said she took more than $23,000 from an elderly grandmother with dementia despite saying it was wrong.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police began investigating the financial exploitation of an 82-year-old grandmother with dementia last month, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said 26-year-old Kelcee Fortney was given access to her bank account to help pay bills. However, Fortney reportedly began transferring money out of her account without permission for financial gain.

During an interview, Fortney allegedly told troopers she “knew it was wrong” and “used the money to purchase drugs and for other reasons.” Troopers said Fortney said she was sorry and would repay the money.

Based on bank statements, troopers said Fortney made 355 separate transactions on 103 days and took a total of $23,314.72 between Dec. 14, 2020 and Feb. 12, 2022.

Fortney has been charged with 103 counts of computer fraud. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

