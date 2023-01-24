WVSP searching for missing Harrison County man, possibly armed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is searching for a Harrison County man last seen in August.

32-year-old Justin Ryan Golden was last seen in West Milford on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the WVSP.

Troopers said Golden is described as being fully tattooed, 6′ tall and about 200 pounds.

Golden is alleged to be using narcotics and is possibly armed, troopers said.

Justin Ryan Golden (Facebook: West Virginia State Police)

Anyone who encounters Golden or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call your local WVSP detachment or 911.

Golden is currently listed as a missing person, WVSP says.

The primary investigator in this case is Trooper A.J. Trupo, and the secondary investigator is Sergeant R.M. Gaskins.

